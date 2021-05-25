Realme releases Android 11 update for X3 and X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom receive Realme UI 2.0 stable update in India

Realme has started releasing its Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 stable update for the X3 and X3 SuperZoom models in India. As per the changelog, the firmware fixes some camera-related issues like greenish tint in professional mode and flash sync. It also fixes a couple of Bluetooth and wireless connectivity problems while introducing all the features of Android 11, including a refreshed UI.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom carries version number RMX2081_11_C.06 and has a download size of around 668MB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >About Phone >Software Update.

Design and display

The duo has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom feature a capsule-shaped notch for dual selfie cameras, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The gradient-finished back panel has a quad camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. They are offered in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colors.

Cameras

They sport a 64MP main camera

The Realme X3 is equipped with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The X3 SuperZoom offers a similar camera module but with an 8MP periscope telephoto lens that offers OIS and 5x optical zoom. Up front, the handsets have a 16MP and 32MP primary camera, respectively, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom are powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the duo offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.