Realme GT Neo makes $15 million revenue in 10 secondsLast updated on Apr 08, 2021, 11:28 am
Realme GT Neo went on its first sale in China today and the company has managed to record CNY 100 million revenue (roughly $15 million) in the first 10 seconds of the sale.
To recall, the handset was launched last week. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120Hz screen, triple rear cameras, and 50W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
It flaunts a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display
The Realme GT Neo features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is offered in Black, Silver, and Aurora color options.
Information
It sports a 64MP main camera
The Realme GT Neo has a triple rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Internals
The phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery
The Realme GT Neo draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Realme GT Neo: Pricing and availability
In China, Realme GT Neo starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 26,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The handset is expected to debut in India in early-May.