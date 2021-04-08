Last updated on Apr 08, 2021, 11:28 am

Realme GT Neo went on its first sale in China today and the company has managed to record CNY 100 million revenue (roughly $15 million) in the first 10 seconds of the sale. To recall, the handset was launched last week. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120Hz screen, triple rear cameras, and 50W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It flaunts a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

The Realme GT Neo features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is offered in Black, Silver, and Aurora color options.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo has a triple rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals The phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

The Realme GT Neo draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT Neo: Pricing and availability