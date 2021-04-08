Realme will launch its next flagship smartphone in India in early-May, the company's CMO Francis Wong has revealed while answering a question in the 'Know your Realmers' interview series. Although Wong did not mention the specific model, it is believed that the upcoming smartphone might be one of the (or both) models from the GT series, namely, the GT 5G and GT Neo.

Launch date "It will launch as part of our third anniversary celebration"

"I wish I could tell you the device I am using, it is our next flagship and it will launch as part of our third anniversary celebration. Just wait for it," said Wong. Realme started its operations in India on May 4, 2018, and we can expect the company to host an event around that date to announce its next flagship phone.

Design and display The phones flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Realme GT 5G and GT Neo feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a triple camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. They are offered in three color options each, including the GT 5G's leather back variant.

Information They sport a 64MP main camera

Realme GT 5G and GT Neo pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, they have a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals The GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Realme GT 5G and GT Neo are powered by a Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery. The GT 5G supports 65W fast-charging whereas the GT Neo comes with 50W fast-charging technology.

Pocket-pinch Realme GT 5G and GT Neo: Pricing