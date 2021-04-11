Realme has announced via a video, that it will unveil the 5G variant of its Realme 8 smartphone on April 21. The video suggests that, unlike the 4G model, the device will have a triple camera setup, and no "Dare To Leap" text on the rear end. It will also pack a Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and Display The handset should sport a Full-HD screen

Realme 8 5G should have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The device should house a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information It should have an 8MP selfie camera

The Realme 8 5G should have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there should be an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper at the front.

Internals The device will run on Android 11

The Realme 8 5G should draw power from an octa-core Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device will run on Android 11 and shall pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 8 5G: Pricing and availability