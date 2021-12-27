Technology Realme GT 2 series's fingerprint sensor may support heart-rate monitoring

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 12:45 am

Realme is gearing up to introduce its GT 2 series of smartphones on January 4, 2022. The line-up will include the vanilla GT 2 and GT 2 Pro models. In the latest development, a company official has shared a post that suggests that the GT 2 handsets may be equipped with a new in-screen fingerprint sensor, which will also enable heart-rate monitoring.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new fingerprint reader on the Realme GT 2 series will enable some health features on the handsets to set them apart from other flagship smartphones. We can also expect rival smartphone makers to make use of the new fingerprint scanner and offer it on their upcoming handsets to further increase competition in the market.

Design and display The phones will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The former will sport a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) AMOLED screen while the latter will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display. The duo will provide a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information The Pro variant will get a 32MP front camera

Realme GT 2 will offer a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. The GT 2 Pro will have a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. They will get 16MP and 32MP selfie snappers, respectively.

Internals They will run on Android 12

The Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, respectively, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will they cost?

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability information of the GT 2 range at the time of launch on January 4. However, with the expected specifications, the line-up will start at around Rs. 40,000.