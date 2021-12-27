Technology Flipkart sale: Best year-end discounts on smartphones

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 12:00 am

Flipkart has commenced its year-end sale with discounted prices across its product range, including smartphones of all the popular brands. Under the sale, which will end on December 30, the e-commerce giant is offering amazing deals on the iPhone 12 series, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and others. Buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI options, bank offers, and benefits under the smartphone exchange scheme.

The end of the year discounts are usually offered to clear the inventory and also to boost up sales. Customers who are looking to buy gifts can also benefit from these sales. Here, we have listed the top deals on smartphones from various tech brands and across a wide price-range that you can avail on Flipkart till December 30.

Phone #1 OPPO A53s 5G

OPPO A53s 5G runs on Android 11

The OPPO A53s 5G can be bought at Rs. 15,990 as against its MRP of Rs. 18,990. It sports a waterdrop notch design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display. The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, combined with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

The OPPO A53s 5G comes with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) shooter.

Phone #2 Vivo X60 5G

Vivo X60 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo X60 5G can be purchased at Rs. 34,990 (MRP: Rs. 42,990) with additional Rs. 2,000 off on prepaid transactions. It bears a punch-hole design and a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

The Vivo X60 5G gets a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens on the rear. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Phone #3 Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Pro has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is listed at Rs. 34,999 (MRP: Rs. 45,999) with an additional 5% discount on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. It features a water-repellent built and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto lens. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.

Phone #4 Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G is offered in three color options

Under the sale, Flipkart is selling the Realme GT 5G at Rs. 37,999 (MRP: Rs. 40,999). It offers a punch-hole cut-out, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

The Realme GT 5G offers a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Phone #5 iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini gets Face ID biometric system

On Flipkart, the iPhone 12 mini is available at Rs. 41,199 (MRP: Rs. 59,900). It boasts an IP68 rating, a wide notch, and a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) XDR OLED display with a scratch-resistant ceramic glass coating. The device runs on an A14 Bionic processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,227mAh battery with MagSafe wireless charging support.

The iPhone 12 mini is equipped with a dual rear camera module, comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.