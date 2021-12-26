Technology Blackview BV8800, with IP69K rating and 8,380mAh battery, launched

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 08:17 pm

Blackview BV8800 rugged smartphone launched in the US

Rugged smartphone maker Blackview has introduced the BV8800 handset in the US. It carries a price-tag of $300 (roughly Rs. 22,600). As for the highlights, the phone flaunts a dust and water-resistant body, a 90Hz display, a 50MP quad rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio P25 processor, and an 8,380mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Blackview BV8800 is the latest addition to the portfolio of rugged smartphones. Though it is made for rough and tough use, the company has fitted impressive hardware. The phone has a Helio G96 chipset, a 90Hz screen, liquid cooling technology, a massive battery, and MIL-STD-810H certification. It offers competition to the Nokia XR20, Doogee S97 Pro, and ZEEKER P10.

Design and display The phone sports a Full-HD+ IPS screen

The Blackview BV8800 features an IP69K-rated built with a waterdrop notch design, prominent bezels, and a 17.7mm thick body. On the rear, there is an octagonal camera unit and orange highlights. The device bears a 6.58-inch IPS display with a Full-HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 18:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a screen-to-body ratio of 85%.

Information There is a 50MP main camera

The Blackview BV8800 comes with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 50MP Samsung JN1 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 20MP night-vision camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It supports 33W fast-charging

The Blackview BV8800 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Mali-G57 graphics card. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based Doke OS 3.0 and packs an 8,380mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and Type-C port for charging.

Information Blackview BV8800: Pricing and availability

The Blackview BV8800 is priced at $300 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. It will be up for grabs starting January 10 and can be bought via AliExpress.