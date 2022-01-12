OnePlus 10 Pro bags BIS certification, India launch imminent

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

OnePlus had launched its new flagship smartphone, the 10 Pro, in China on January 11. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site (via tipster Ankit), hinting at its imminent launch in the country. The handset comes with a QHD+ AMOLED display, a Hasselblad-branded rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives as the company's most advanced smartphone to date, succeeding the 9 Pro.

It offers a new processor, an upgraded display, a larger battery as well as faster wired charging support.

The handset will compete against the likes of Xiaomi 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Realme GT 2 Pro models.

Design and display The phone has a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a squarish camera module. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in two color options.

Information It sports a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3.3x optical zoom support. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It boots ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12

The OnePlus 10 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in China, the handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 54,600).