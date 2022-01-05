Realme launches its most powerful smartphones to date

Realme launches its most powerful smartphones to date

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro launched in China

Realme has launched its latest flagship GT 2 series of smartphones in China. The line-up includes the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro models. The series carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,500) and will go on sale from January 7. The devices have a high refresh rate AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a top-tier Snapdragon chipset.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Realme GT 2 Pro has a 2K LTPO AMOLED flat display

The Realme GT 2 Pro arrives as Realme's first premium flagship smartphone with an LTPO AMOLED display and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The handset flaunts three 'world's first innovations,' including HyperSmart antenna switching technology, Paper Tech Master Design, and a 150-degree ultra-wide camera. The vanilla GT 2's White and Green colors also come with Paper Tech Master Design.

Design and display The GT 2 Pro has a QHD+ AMOLED display

The Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former has a 120Hz, 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen, whereas the latter has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. The duo offers up to 1,400-nits of peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Cameras The phones boast a 50MP main camera

The Realme GT 2 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The GT 2 Pro sports a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP ultra-macro sensor with 40x zoom support. For selfies, the phones have 16MP (f/2.5) and 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing cameras, respectively.

Internals They boot Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

The Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity.

Pocket-pinch Realme GT 2 series: Pricing and availability

Realme GT 2 starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,500) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs. 37,400) for the 12GB/512GB variant. The GT 2 Pro starts at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 58,400) for the 12GB/512GB version. Sales will begin in China from January 7 onwards.