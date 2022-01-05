Vivo V23 series tipped to start at Rs. 32,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 12:25 am 2 min read

Vivo V23 Pro to cost Rs. 45,990 for the 12GB/256GB top variant

Vivo will launch its V23 series of smartphones in India on January 5 (today). Now, just hours ahead of the debut of V23 and V23 Pro models, tipster Abhishek Yadav has spotted the pricing of the phones on e-commerce platform Vijay Sales. As per the now-removed listings, the V23 series will start at Rs. 31,990 in India.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Vivo's V23 series is one of the most anticipated line-up of smartphones in the new year. With several attractive features like a 50MP camera on the front and color-changing back panel, the smartphones are expected to be a great hit in the Indian market. The V23 and V23 Pro are said to be rebranded versions of the S12 and S12 Pro available in China.

Display The handsets will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will have a wide notch, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets will sport a 6.44-inch flat AMOLED and a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. They will be offered in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black color options.

Information They will boast a 50MP selfie snapper

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will offer a 64MP and 108MP primary sensor, respectively, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, they will feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

Internals They will boot Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1200 processor, respectively, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. They will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and pack a 4,200mAh and 4,300mAh battery, respectively, with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

Information Vivo V23 series: Pricing and availability

As per Yadav, the Vivo V23 will carry a price-tag of Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 35,990 for the 12GB/256GB model. The V23 Pro will cost Rs. 41,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 45,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant.