Vivo V23 series tipped to start at Rs. 32,000
Vivo will launch its V23 series of smartphones in India on January 5 (today). Now, just hours ahead of the debut of V23 and V23 Pro models, tipster Abhishek Yadav has spotted the pricing of the phones on e-commerce platform Vijay Sales. As per the now-removed listings, the V23 series will start at Rs. 31,990 in India.
Why does this story matter?
Vivo's V23 series is one of the most anticipated line-up of smartphones in the new year. With several attractive features like a 50MP camera on the front and color-changing back panel, the smartphones are expected to be a great hit in the Indian market. The V23 and V23 Pro are said to be rebranded versions of the S12 and S12 Pro available in China.
The handsets will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display
The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will have a wide notch, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets will sport a 6.44-inch flat AMOLED and a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. They will be offered in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black color options.
They will boast a 50MP selfie snapper
The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will offer a 64MP and 108MP primary sensor, respectively, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, they will feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.
They will boot Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12
The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1200 processor, respectively, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. They will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and pack a 4,200mAh and 4,300mAh battery, respectively, with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.
Vivo V23 series: Pricing and availability
As per Yadav, the Vivo V23 will carry a price-tag of Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 35,990 for the 12GB/256GB model. The V23 Pro will cost Rs. 41,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 45,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant.