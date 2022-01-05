OnePlus 10 Pro's specifications leaked ahead of January 11 debut

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

OnePlus 10 Pro's specifications revealed through TENAA listing

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship 10 Pro model in China on January 11. Ahead of its debut, the handset has appeared on TENAA with model number NE2210, revealing its full specifications. As per the TENAA listing, the device will feature a QHD+ AMOLED display, a 48MP triple camera unit on the back, and a 4,880mAh battery.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to arrive as the company's latest and greatest smartphone. The listing on TENAA has appeared a few days after the official renders came out, giving us a better idea about the handset. The phone will be similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro except for a new rear camera design and some hardware upgrades.

Display The handset will have a 120Hz QHD+ screen

Dimensions-wise, OnePlus 10 Pro will measure 8.55mm in thickness and weigh 200.5 grams

The OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will also have an IP68-rated build quality and a glass-aluminium body. The handset will flaunt a curved 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will be available in Black, White, and Green color options.

Information It will flaunt a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. On the front, it will sport a 32MP (f/2.2) shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will fuel the device

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and will pack a 4,880mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will support Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be revealed at the time of its launch on January 11. However, going by its specifications and features, it may carry a price-tag of CNY 5,500 (roughly Rs. 64,400).