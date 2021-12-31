Technology Leaked video reveals final design of OnePlus 10 Pro

Leaked video reveals final design of OnePlus 10 Pro

Athik Saleh Edited by Mudit Dube Dec 31, 2021, 11:31 am 2 min read

OnePlus 10 Pro will have a Hasselblad rear camera unit (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @ZoutonUS)

A seemingly official video of the OnePlus 10 Pro has leaked on Weibo. According to the clip, the flagship smartphone will have a punch-hole design with curved edges and a new camera design on the back. Earlier, reports had suggested that the 10 Pro will be launched on January 4 but if the leaked video is legit, the phone will debut on January 11.

Twitter Post Take a look at the leaked clip

OnePlus 10 Pro Official Teaser Video. pic.twitter.com/pExux8WM3K — Mayank Kumar ❂ (@MayankkumarYT) December 30, 2021

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive as the company's latest and greatest smartphone to date. The leaked clip confirms the design elements which were tipped by @Onleaks when he leaked the renders of the device in November. The phone will be similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro except for sporting a new camera design on the rear side and some hardware upgrades.

Display The device will have a QHD+ AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will also have an IP68-rated build quality and a glass-aluminium body. The handset will flaunt a curved 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will likely be offered in Black, White, Light Blue, and Green color options.

Information It will come with a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3.3X zoom. On the front, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) snapper.

Internals The phone will support 80W wired fast-charging

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will support Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch which may happen on January 11. However, based on its features and specifications, it may carry a price-tag of CNY 5,500 (roughly Rs. 65,000).