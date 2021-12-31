Technology Xiaomi 12X will be offered in India in two variants

Xiaomi 12X will be offered in India in two variants

Harshita Malik Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 01:00 am 2 min read

Xiaomi 12X to come in two variants in India

Xiaomi had launched its 12 series of smartphones in China earlier this week. The line-up includes the 12X, 12, and 12 Pro models. In the latest development, 91mobiles has claimed that Xiaomi 12X will soon be coming to India in purple, blue, and gray color variants. The report also claims that it will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi 12X is the most affordable model in the 12 series. It is identical to the flagship 12 model except for packing a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset instead of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and lacks wireless charging capabilities. Upon launch in India, it will pose competition to rivals such as the Realme GT Neo2, OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7, and Vivo X60.

Design and display The phone provides Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

The Xiaomi 12X features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device sports a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, Dolby Atmos as well as HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is available in three color options.

Information There is a 32MP front camera

The Xiaomi 12X bears a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telephoto macro sensor. Up front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals A 4,500mAh battery is available

The Xiaomi 12X is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12X: Pricing

The India pricing information of Xiaomi 12X will be announced at the time of its launch here. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,300) for the base 8GB/128GB variant.