Dec 31, 2021

Realme GT 2 Pro to be the company's first phone with OIS-supported camera

Realme is gearing up to introduce its GT series of flagship phones in China on January 4. The line-up will include the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro models. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has released a teaser, revealing that the Pro model will pack a triple rear camera unit, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS support.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Realme GT 2 Pro will debut as the company's first-ever premium flagship smartphone as the tech giant aims to take on established rivals like Xiaomi, Samsung, and others. The handset will be Realme's first model with an OIS-enabled camera. It will also be the world's first phone to be equipped with a 150-degree ultra-wide camera and 360-degree NFC technology.

Design and display The phone will flaunt a 120Hz QHD+ display

The Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera bump. The device will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be available in "Master Paper" and "Master Mysterious" colors, among others.

Information There will be a 32MP front camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP microscope camera. A 32MP selfie snapper is expected up front.

Internals It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme GT 2 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of Realme GT 2 Pro will be announced at the time of launch on January 4. Considering its specifications and features, it will likely be priced at around CNY 5,100 (roughly Rs. 60,000).