Technology Realme GT 2 Pro's pre-launch sale starts; variants revealed

Realme GT 2 Pro's pre-launch sale starts; variants revealed

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 03:50 pm

Realme GT 2 Pro blind sale begins in China

Realme GT 2 Pro's blind sales have begun in China on online platforms like JD.com, Suning, and Tmall. According to the listings, the handset will be offered in two colors and two configurations. Interested people can book the phone by paying a token amount of CNY 1 (around Rs. 12) and the rest can be paid at the time of launch on January 4.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The GT 2 Pro is Realme's prestigious flagship device that boasts several first-ever innovations. It is touted to have an eco-friendly design, a 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and 360-degree NFC technology, among others. The response from the blind sale will give us an idea of what buyers are thinking about GT 2 Pro as Realme enters into the premium smartphone segment for the first time.

Display The handset will be available in at least two colors

The Realme GT 2 Pro will come with a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The device will flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in at least "Master Paper" and "Master Mysterious" colors.

Information It will sport a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it will have a 32MP camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will fuel the device

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

Blind sales for the Realme GT 2 Pro are underway in China and the phone will be launched on January 4. Based on its specifications, the handset is expected to cost around CNY 5,100 (roughly Rs. 60,000).