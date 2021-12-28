Technology OPPO A11s, with Snapdragon 460 chipset, debuts in China

OPPO A11s, with Snapdragon 460 chipset, debuts in China

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 12:52 pm

OPPO A11s starts at a price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800)

OPPO has introduced a new A11s budget-range smartphone in China. It starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the entry-level 4GB/64GB variant and is available via the company's online store as well as partner retail outlets. The device features an LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 460 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The A11s make its entry into the Chinese market as another affordable phone from OPPO. The new entrant in the A series is an updated version of the A11 that was launched in 2019. It is expected to arrive in India and other markets sometime next year to take on affordable handsets from rivals like Xiaomi and Realme.

Display The device has a refresh rate of 90Hz

The OPPO A11s comes with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a triple camera module on the back. The device gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is available in Matte Black and Dream White color options.

Information It sports an 8MP selfie snapper

The OPPO A11s sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals It boots ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

The OPPO A11s is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A11s: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A11s carries a price-tag of CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,800) for the 4GB/64GB variant and CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,100) for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset is currently available in China.