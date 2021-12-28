Technology Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 launched with 70-inch 4K display

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 10:29 am

Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 is up for pre-orders in China

Xiaomi has launched its new smart TV, the Mi TV EA70 2022, in China. It carries a price-tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,800) and will go on sale from December 31 onwards. As for the key highlights, the television comes with a 70-inch 4K display, an upgraded MIUI interface, a 64-bit quad-core processor, and voice control support.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new Mi TV comes with some high-end features like a large 4K display, a Mali GPU, Bluetooth voice remote control, and the latest connectivity options. It also runs on an upgraded version of the MIUI user interface with accurate mass content search and better accessibility for elders. With these features and aggressive pricing, the TV will attract many buyers.

Design and display The TV flaunts a one-piece 2mm metal frame

The Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 features a bezel-less design with a premium one-piece 2mm metal frame and two 10W speakers with DTS-HD support. It tips the scales at 19.5kg and bears a 70-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 300-nits of brightness, up to 176-degree viewing angle, and 97.9% screen-to-body ratio.

Information It sports two HDMI and two USB ports

The Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 is equipped with two USB ports, two HDMI ports, an AV port, one S/PDIF port, an ATV/DTMB slot, and an Ethernet port. In terms of wireless connectivity, the television offers support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Internals It is loaded with 8GB of onboard storage

The Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 draws power from a 64-bit quad-core processor, combined with a Mali GPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the smart TV runs on an upgraded MIUI interface that is touted to provide a minimalist mode suitable for elders as well as smarter voice control for hands-free accessibility.

Information How much does it cost?

The Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 is priced at CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 38,800). It is currently up for pre-orders in China via Xiaomi's official online store and will go on sale from December 31. Details regarding its availability in India are not known yet.