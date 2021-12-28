Technology Xiaomi 12 will be available in four color variants

Xiaomi 12 will be available in four color variants

Xiaomi is all set to launch its 12 series of smartphones in China on Tuesday. Now, just hours ahead of the launch event, tipster Evan Blass leaked the promotional videos of the vanilla 12 model, revealing its color variants and design highlights. Separately, Chinese tipster Zealer has shared real-life images of the handset on Weibo.

The 12 series is Xiaomi's latest clutch of flagship phones that will take on upcoming rivals like the OnePlus 10 series and Galaxy S22 smartphones from Samsung. The fresh leaks give us a preview of the regular Xiaomi 12 ahead of its debut. It is touted to be a premium compact smartphone and should attract those looking for a smaller but powerful flagship smartphone.

The Xiaomi 12 will sport a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus for display protection. The device shall flaunt a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Black, Blue, Pink, and Green color options.

The Xiaomi 12 will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it will have a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi 12 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi 12 is rumored to cost CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,800), CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 47,350), and CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs. 52,000) for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. The handset will be launched in China on Tuesday.