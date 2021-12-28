Technology Ahead of CES 2022, LG unveils innovative Transparent OLED displays

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 12:00 am

LG unveils new Transparent OLED display concepts

LG has unveiled its new Transparent OLED display concepts that will be showcased at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in January. The display concepts include OLED Shelf, Shopping Managing Showcase, Show Window, and Smart Window. These displays use the 55-inch Full-HD transparent OLED panels, which were introduced in 2019. They provide up to 40% transparency.

Context Why does this story matter?

LG had unveiled its first see-through display in 2014 and since then, the company has been introducing many variations of it, including a transparent TV screen mounted at the foot of the bed or integrated within sliding doors. Transparent displays are said to be the future of how we will, as consumers, see content on home televisions as well as commercial displays.

Understanding tech What is a Transparent OLED display?

OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, a technology where the display does not need a backlight source to create an image. Similarly, Transparent OLED screens are made up of pixels that emit their own individual light. When turned on, the panel allows light to pass in both directions, thus making it transparent. When turned off, the screen remains transparent.

Concept #1 'OLED Shelf' offers Always-on Display mode

LG's "OLED Shelf" consists of two 55-inch Transparent OLED displays mounted one above the other with a shelf at the very top. It is said to fit in with any living room interior and can display TV shows or art or both on individual screens. The panel also comes with an Always-on Display, mode which can keep the screen running for a longer time.

Concepts #2 & #3 'Shopping Managing Showcase' and 'Show Window' maximize shopping experience

The "Shopping Managing Showcase" is basically a Transparent OLED display fitted inside a wooden stand. It can be used in department stores and promises "the best shopping experience" with visual content on the screen that conforms with products on display. The "Show Window" comes with four 55-inch Transparent OLED displays assembled together to maximize the shop's advertising potential.

Concept #4 'Smart Window' is designed for future offices

Last but not the least, LG's new "Smart Window" has been designed specifically for offices. The Transparent OLED display can be used in conference room windows, which can be transformed into a comprehensive screen for presentations, video conferencing, or entertainment along with enjoying the outside view. It is said to help maximize professional productivity.

Information Transparent OLED screen is also available with touch support

The Transparent OLED screen also comes with support for touch inputs to offer an immersive experience. LG's Transparent OLED signage with touch support can be placed individually or can be tiled with multiple Transparent OLED displays but only a single screen will support touch input.