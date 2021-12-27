Technology OnePlus 10 Pro will debut in China on January 4

OnePlus 10 Pro will debut in China on January 4

OnePlus 10 Pro will be available for pre-booking from January 4 onwards (Photo credits: OnLeaks)

OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to be launched in China. The flagship handset will go official on January 4 and its bookings will start the same day. Those who pre-book the phone will receive a gift pack worth CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,800). It will feature a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and triple rear cameras.

According to an official post from OnePlus on Weibo, the 10 Pro will go official in China on January 4 - a day ahead of CES 2022. The event will coincide with Realme's launch event of GT 2 Pro scheduled for January 4. At present, there is no word on the launch of the vanilla model at the event.

Display The handset will feature a QHD+ display

OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will have an IP68-rated build quality, a glass-aluminium body, and Corning's Gorilla Glass for display protection. The device will come with a curved 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information It will flaunt a 50MP ultra-wide camera

OnePlus 10 Pro will boast a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. On the front, it will sport a 32MP (f/2.2) snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will power the device

OnePlus 10 Pro will draw juice from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will ship with ColorOS 12 built on top of Android 12 OS and house a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will support Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch on January 4. However, based on its features and specifications, it may carry a price-tag of CNY 5,500 (roughly Rs. 65,000).