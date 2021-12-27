Technology iQOO 9 series to be launched on January 5

iQOO 9 series to be launched on January 5

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 02:53 pm

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm's latest flagship processor

iQOO has confirmed that its flagship 9 series of smartphones will be launched in China on January 5. The line-up will include the vanilla 9 and 9 Pro models, with both sporting a new design and top-tier hardware. The Pro model will also be offered in a BMW M Motorsport edition bearing the German marque's branding of red, black, and blue stripes.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The iQOO 9 will arrive as the company's next flagship series, succeeding the iQOO 8 line-up. The devices will offer a redesigned camera module, an upgraded display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a large, vapor cooling heat dissipation system. They will compete against other premium smartphones like the Xiaomi 12 series and OnePlus 10 handsets.

Design and display The phones will have a QHD+ AMOLED display

The iQOO 9 series will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The BMW M Motorsport edition will have a large, rectangular camera module on the back with red, black, and blue stripes. The vanilla 9 and 9 Pro may bear 6.62-inch and 6.78-inch LTPO 2.0 E5 AMOLED screens, respectively, with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras iQOO 9 Pro will boast a 64MP main camera

The iQOO 9 is said to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto sensor. The 9 Pro might be equipped with a similar camera arrangement but with a 64MP main sensor. For selfies, the smartphones might sport a 16MP and 32MP front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals They will boot Android 12 operating system

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 12 OS and house a 4,550mAh and 4,700mAh battery, respectively, with up to 120W fast-charging support. The handsets will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and 5G connectivity.

Information iQOO 9 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 9 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on January 5. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 50,000.