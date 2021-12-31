Technology Xiaomi 12 v/s Moto Edge X30: Which one is better?

Dec 31, 2021

The last flagship phone of this year, Xiaomi 12, was launched in China on Tuesday with a host of high-end specifications, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz display, and superfast charging capabilities. But how does it fare against Motorola's Edge X30 model, which is currently available in China and boasts top-tier hardware?

Both the Xiaomi 12 and Edge X30 are popular offerings that will arrive in India and other markets soon. The Xiaomi 12 series rose to fame in China prior to its launch. Over two lakh units were reserved during the pre-bookings. On the other hand, 10,000 units of the Moto Edge X30 were sold in less than three minutes during the first sale.

Design Xiaomi 12 is lighter and more compact

Xiaomi 12 and Edge X30 feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and slim bezels. They have an in-display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, respectively. The former measures 152.7x69.9x8.16mm/8.66mm for the glass/leather back versions and weighs up to 180 grams. The latter measures 163.56x75.95x8.49mm and tips the scales at 194 grams. The phones are offered in up to four color options.

Information Moto Edge X30 offers higher screen refresh rate

Xiaomi 12 bears a 120Hz, 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection while the Motorola Edge X30 sports a 144Hz, 6.7-inch P-OLED display. Both the handsets provide a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and HDR10+ support.

Camera They both have a 50MP primary camera

The Xiaomi 12 packs a 50MP (f/1.88) main camera, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the other hand, the Moto Edge X30 comes equipped with a 50MP (f/1.88) primary snapper, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, they sport a 32MP and 60MP front-facing shooter, respectively.

Internals Xiaomi 12 offers faster wireless charging

Both the Xiaomi 12 and Moto Edge X30 draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 12 and pack a 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively. The Xiaomi 12 supports 67W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging whereas the Edge X30 provides 68W wired fast-charging.

Our verdict Which one is better?

Xiaomi 12 starts at CNY 3,699 (Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 4,399 (Rs. 51,300) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Edge X30 costs CNY 3,199 (Rs. 37,300) and CNY 3,999 (Rs. 46,700) for the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. Our pick is the Edge X30 for its smoother 144Hz screen, superior cameras, bigger battery, and a cheaper price-tag.