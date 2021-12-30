Technology TECNO SPARK GO 2022 is now available for Rs. 7,500

Dec 30, 2021

TECNO SPARK GO 2022 is up for grabs through Amazon

TECNO has launched its latest affordable smartphone, the SPARK GO 2022, in India. The phone carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,499 and is up for grabs through Amazon. As for the key highlights, the device has a 120Hz touch sampling rate, a dual rear camera module, a 5,000mAh battery, and runs on Android 11 (Go Edition).

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The SPARK GO 2022 is the latest addition to TECNO's portfolio of budget-range smartphones. With a sub-Rs. 10,000 price-tag and features like a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery as well as lighter Android software, it is expected to attract buyers. In India, the demand for feature-packed low-cost smartphones is always on the high and the SPARK GO 2022 is unlikely to go unnoticed.

Display The device has an HD+ screen

The TECNO SPARK GO 2022 comes with a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the back, it has a rectangular camera unit. The handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is available in Turquoise Cyan and Atlantic Blue colors.

Information It sports an 8MP selfie snapper

The TECNO SPARK GO 2022 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a secondary 'AI' lens. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper.

Internals It boots Android 11 (Go Edition)

The TECNO SPARK GO 2022 is powered by an unspecified quad-core chipset (possibly a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC), paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs Android 11 (Go Edition)-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information TECNO SPARK GO 2022: Pricing and availability

TECNO SPARK GO 2022 carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,499 for its sole 2GB/32GB variant. It is available for purchase through Amazon.