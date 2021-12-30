Technology iQOO 9 Pro to boast 120Hz screen, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

iQOO 9 Pro to boast 120Hz screen, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Harshita Malik Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 04:59 pm 2 min read

iQOO 9 Pro's fingerprint sensor will work even with wet hands

iQOO is working to launch its 9 series of flagship phones in China on January 5. The line-up will include the 9 and 9 Pro models. In the latest development, the company has shared teaser images of the Pro variant, revealing key specifications of its display. It will sport a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen with 1,500-nits of brightness and an integrated ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The iQOO 9 Pro will have a premium design and a top-tier LTPO AMOLED display with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which will unlock the phone even if your hands are wet or dirty. Most of the current flagship smartphones feature optical in-display fingerprint readers and iQOO's implementation of ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor will give the 9 Pro an edge over its rivals.

Design and display The phone will boast 1,000Hz touch sampling rate

The iQOO 9 Pro will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The device will likely bear a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,500-nits of peak brightness.

Information It may offer 150-degree ultra-wide camera

The iQOO 9 Pro will reportedly sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP, 150-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP telephoto sensor with 2.5x optical zoom and OIS support. Up front, it may have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals A 4,700mAh battery is expected under the hood

The iQOO 9 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean UI and house a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging and 50W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO 9 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of iQOO 9 Pro will be announced at the time of launch next week. Based on the rumored specifications and features, it will be priced at around CNY 4,700 (roughly Rs. 55,000).