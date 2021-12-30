Technology OPPO A16K to arrive in India by mid-January

Athik Saleh Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 04:17 pm 2 min read

OPPO A16K set to launch in India by first or second week of January

OPPO is gearing up to expand its portfolio of budget-range smartphones in India with a new A16K model. According to 91mobiles, the handset will debut here in the first or second week of January. The A16K was announced in the Philippines last month. It features an IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and a 4,230mAh battery.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OPPO A16K is set to arrive in India with the tagline "live a worthy life." It aims to offer good performance but at a budget price-point. It will lock horns with rivals such as the Realme Narzo 50A, Infinix HOT 11S, Samsung Galaxy M12 as well as the newly-launched TECNO SPARK 8 Pro and the upcoming Vivo Y21T.

Display The handset has a waterdrop notch design

The OPPO A16K sports a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for display protection. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, 480-nits of brightness, and a 269ppi pixel density. It comes in Black and Blue color options.

Information The India-specific model will have dual rear cameras

The OPPO A16K gets a single 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front. However, the India-specific model is said to sport a dual rear camera arrangement including a 13MP primary shooter and a 5MP secondary lens.

Internals It packs a 4,320mAh battery

The OPPO A16K is fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,230mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A16K: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A16K will be announced in India in the first or second week of January. It is likely to be priced under Rs. 10,000. In Philippines, the handset costs PHP 6,999 (around Rs. 10,200) for its solo 3GB/32GB model.