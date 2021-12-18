Technology OnePlus re-releases OxygenOS 12 update for 9, 9 Pro smartphones

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 01:46 pm

OxygenOS 12 update re-released for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

OnePlus has re-released the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for its 9 and 9 Pro handsets in India and North America. To recall, the firmware was temporarily suspended last week. As per the changelog, the firmware smoothens fingerprint unlocking, improves the speed and quality of the Camera app, and fixes multiple system and mobile data issues. It also brings the December 2021 security patch.

The new OxygenOS 12 update on OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro carries version numbers LE2111_11_C.39 and LE2121_11_C.39, respectively, in India. The firmware has been released in a phased manner and will reach all the units in the coming days.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

OnePlus had released the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 stable update for the 9 and 9 Pro models earlier this month. However, the software had some bugs, due to which the tech brand had to halt the rollout last week. The new update is said to bring fixes for all the issues reported by the users earlier.

Design and display The phones support HDR10+

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen while the latter sports an IP68-rated built and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The duo gets a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information They get a 48MP main camera

OnePlus 9 offers a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. The 9 Pro has a similar setup, with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. For selfies, they house a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

Internals The duo houses a 4,500mAh battery

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The latter supports 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.