OnePlus 10 Pro v/s 9 Pro: What all has changed?

OnePlus had launched its latest flagship smartphone, the 10 Pro, in China yesterday i.e. January 11. The handset comes with a range of premium features like an LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm's new top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and 80W wired fast-charging. But how different is OnePlus's current flagship from its predecessor, the 9 Pro?

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives as the company's next flagship smartphone, succeeding the 9 Pro model which garnered a lot of success not only in China but globally as well.

Comparatively, it offers a new rear camera design, an improved display, a higher resolution selfie snapper, an upgraded processor, a bigger battery, and faster wired charging support.

Design OnePlus 10 Pro weighs 200 grams

OnePlus 10 Pro is available in two color options OnePlus 9 Pro also offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

The OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The main difference is seen on the rear where the former has a large, squarish camera module emerging from the frame while the latter offers a rectangular bump. Dimensions-wise, the 10 Pro measures 163x73.9x8.5mm and weighs 200.5g, whereas the 9 Pro measures 163.2x73.6x8.7mm and weighs 197g.

Display Both phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, whereas the 9 Pro bears a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer. Both the models offer a QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Always-on Display, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras The 10 Pro provides 150-degree ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom, and a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper with a 150-degree field-of-view. In comparison, the 9 Pro also offers a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies, they have a 32MP (f/2.2) and 16MP (f/2.4) camera, respectively.

Internals The 10 Pro supports 80W wired fast-charging

OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro are loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. It boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. The 9 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging. It is upgradeable to Android 12.

Pocket-pinch How much do they cost?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in China at a starting price of CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 54,600) for the 8GB/128GB version and goes up to CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 61,600) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The 9 Pro is up for grabs in India at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB version.