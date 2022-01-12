Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched in India at Rs. 18,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 01:23 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 to go on sale from January 17

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Tab A8 model in India. It is priced at Rs. 17,999 and will be available for purchase starting January 17 via Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung e-store, and offline stores across India. The tablet was first announced in Europe last month. It features a Full-HD+ TFT display, an 8MP rear camera, a 7,040mAh battery, and quad speakers.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung's latest affordable tablet in the market. The budget offering will attract buyers who are looking for a cost-effective option, especially students.

It succeeds the Galaxy Tab A7 and has a bigger screen, more storage, and offers better performance in comparison to its predecessor. It will take on the likes of Realme Pad and Nokia Tab, among others.

Design The tablet is offered in three color options

The Galaxy Tab A8 features a conventional rectangular screen with uniform bezels and a sleek body measuring just 6.9mm. On the rear, it has a single camera unit. The tablet bears a 10.5-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) TFT display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a screen-to-body ratio of around 80%. It is offered in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold color options.

Information It sports a 5MP selfie camera

The Galaxy Tab A8 is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front for taking selfies and video calls.

Internals It is fueled by a UNISOC T618 chip

The Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by a UNISOC T618 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3 and packs a 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at Rs. 17,999. It will be up for grabs through Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung e-store, and offline stores from January 17 onwards. As an introductory offer, buyers can get a cover case for Rs. 999.