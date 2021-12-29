Technology Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 teased on Amazon India; launch imminent

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 29, 2021, 01:00 am 2 Mins Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 7,040mAh battery (Photo credits: XDA Developers)

Samsung is gearing up to introduce the Galaxy Tab A8 in India soon. Now, a microsite of the tablet has gone live on Amazon, revealing its design, features, and key specifications. The tablet was launched in Europe earlier this month. It has a Full-HD+ TFT display, an 8MP rear camera, quad speakers, and a 7,040mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy Tab A8 will be the newest addition to Samsung's portfolio of tablets in India and will attract buyers who are looking for affordable tablets, especially students. In comparison to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab A7, the Tab A8 provides a larger display, more storage, and up to 10% faster CPU as well as GPU performance.

The device has a 10.5-inch Full-HD+ display

The Galaxy Tab A8 has a conventional rectangular screen with uniform bezels and a sleek body measuring just 6.9mm. On the rear, it has a single camera unit. The tablet comes with a 10.5-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) TFT touch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a screen-to-body ratio of around 80%. It is offered in Gray, Pink Gold, and Silver color options.

It sports an 8MP main camera

The Galaxy Tab A8 is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front for taking selfies as well as video calls.

It packs a 7,040mAh battery

The Galaxy Tab A8 is backed by an unspecified octa-core chipset (possibly the UNISOC Tiger T618 SoC), combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OneUI and packs a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Pricing and availability

Samsung is yet to announce the price of the Galaxy Tab A8 in India. However, it will start at around Rs. 15,000. For reference, in Europe, it costs €229 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the 3GB/32GB Wi-Fi model.