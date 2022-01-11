OnePlus announces its 10 Pro flagship smartphone in China

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10 Pro is now official. The company pulled the wraps off the highly anticipated smartphone in China at a launch event today. It features an LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen, an improved Hasselblad-branded triple camera unit, a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging. The handset starts at CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 54,500) for the 8GB/128GB model.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's most advanced smartphone to date, replacing the popular 9 Pro.

It retains some elements of its predecessor while boasting a newer chipset, a better front camera, a redesigned rear camera housing, faster wired charging, and the company's "most advanced cooling system."

The 10 Pro goes against rivals such as Xiaomi 12 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro.

Design The device flaunts a QHD+ AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest color options.

Information It sports a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter with up to 150-degree FoV, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It supports 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging

The OnePlus 10 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 in China. Globally, it will run on OxygenOS 12. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing

In China, the 10 Pro is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500 ) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 58,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant, and CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs. 61,500) for the 12GB/256GB model. Global launch details are yet to be announced.