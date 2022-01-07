OnePlus 10 Pro tipped to start between Rs. 35,000-47,000

OnePlus 10 Pro tipped to start between Rs. 35,000-47,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 01:00 am 2 min read

OnePlus 10 Pro's pricing details revealed

There is less than a week left for the debut of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China and unsurprisingly, more and more information is leaking out. This time, a listing on the e-commerce platform JD.com has revealed the prices of the three variants of the handset. As per the leak, the 10 Pro's base 8GB/128GB variant will cost between CNY 3,000-3,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000-46,700).

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be the company's most advanced smartphone to date and it is set to debut on January 11. The latest leak reveals that the flagship device will be offered in three variants and also gives us an idea of their prices.

The 10 Pro will be pitted against the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro, among others.

Display The handset will have an LTPO AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera unit. The smartphone will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will be available in Black, White, and Green color options.

Information It will flaunt 50MP ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it will have a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It will support 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging

The OnePlus 10 Pro will draw juice from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. The Chinese variant may run on ColorOS 12. The handset will house a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro will make its debut in China on January 11. As per the listing, it will cost between CNY 3,000-3,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000-46,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models will be priced between CNY 4,000-4,999 (around Rs. 47,000-58,300).