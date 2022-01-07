Moto Edge 30 Pro tipped to be launched by April

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 12:30 am 2 min read

Moto Edge 30 Pro is being internally tested in several Asian countries

Motorola is working on another Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered flagship smartphone, called the Moto Edge 30 Pro. It will be launched "in a month or two," 91mobiles has claimed. As per the report, the handset is being tested in several Asian countries and is "more than likely to launch in a couple of months." It should pack top-tier hardware.

Context Why does this story matter?

After recently launching the Moto Edge X30 as the first device to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, Motorola is now getting ready to bring another handset powered by the same flagship processor.

The Edge 30 Pro has already received approval from various certification agencies but no information about its launch has been available until now.

Display The handset could have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Moto Edge 30 Pro is rumored to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is likely to sport a triple rear camera. The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 393ppi pixel density.

Information It will have a triple rear camera unit

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup with either a 50MP or 108MP primary shooter and two other unspecified sensors. On the front, the handset might sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will power the handset

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for 5G, dual SIM cards, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge 30 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability of the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch in the coming months. However, based on the leaked specifications and features, it may cost around Rs. 50,000.