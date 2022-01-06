Samsung Galaxy S21 FE available for pre-booking at Rs. 999

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 04:39 pm 2 min read

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in India in the coming days. The company has now started accepting pre-orders for the smartphone. Interested buyers can reserve a Galaxy S21 FE by paying a token amount of Rs. 999. As for the key highlights, the handset features a 120Hz screen, a triple rear camera unit, and a Snapdragon 888 chip.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung India is promising a risk-free pre-booking for the Galaxy S21 FE. Those who reserve the device will be able to cancel the pre-order and get 100% full refund.

To attract more orders, the South Korean tech giant is also giving away a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699 for free.

The Galaxy S21 FE will be pitted against the upcoming OnePlus 9RT.

Display The handset has HDR10+ support

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, IP68 rating for water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in White, Lavender, Graphite, and Olive color options.

Information It sports a 32MP selfie camera

The Galaxy S21 FE flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals It houses a 4,500mAh battery

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be powered by an Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in India will be announced at the time of its launch later this month. It is tipped to start at Rs. 52,000 and after discounts, it might retail for around Rs. 48,000.