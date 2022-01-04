OnePlus 9RT will debut in India on January 14

Jan 04, 2022

OnePlus has officially announced that the 9RT model will debut in India on January 14. The smartphone was first launched in China in October. As for the key highlights, it features a 120Hz screen, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The company will also introduce the Buds Z2 truly wireless earphones alongside the 9RT.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 9RT is the company's latest premium smartphone that will take on the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in the Indian market. The 9RT is similar to the flagship 9 model expect for packing a slightly larger screen and a different set of cameras on the rear. The Buds Z2 will compete against Nothing ear (1) and other ANC-equipped affordable earbuds.

Display The handset will be offered in two colors

The OnePlus 9RT has a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera module. The handset sports a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. In India, it will be available in Nano Silver and Hacker Black color options.

Information It comes with a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 9RT features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chip

The OnePlus 9RT is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 12 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2 offers up to 40dB Active Noise Cancellation

The OnePlus Buds Z2 had debuted in the US and Europe last month. It sports an in-ear design, touch controls, and an IP55-rated build quality. The earbuds come with an 11mm dynamic driver, three microphones, Active Noise Cancellation (up to 40dB), Dolby Atmos support, and a Pro Gaming mode. The Buds Z2 offers up to 5 hours of playback with ANC on.

Information OnePlus 9RT: Pricing and availability

The official pricing information of the OnePlus 9RT in India will be announced at the time of its launch on January 14. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,700). The Buds Z2 costs $99 (around Rs. 7,350) in the US.