OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 teased in India; launch imminent

OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 teased in India; launch imminent

OnePlus is gearing up to launch 9RT and Buds Z2 in India this month

OnePlus is gearing up to welcome Indians to the new year with its premium 9RT smartphone. The company has teased the arrival of the handset in the country via its Twitter account. It is expected to be launched sometime later this month. Through another Twitter post, the tech giant has also teased the arrival of the Buds Z2 truly wireless earphones.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official teaser of OnePlus 9RT

Context Why does this story matter?

The Indian smartphone market has been anticipating the launch of the OnePlus 9RT since its debut in China last October. The handset will be pitted against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is also expected to go official in the country in the coming days. Separately, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will compete against Nothing ear (1) with features like ANC and Pro Gaming mode.

Display The phone has a 120Hz screen

The OnePlus 9RT sports a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device has a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. In India, it will be offered in Nano Silver and Hacker Black colors.

Information It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 9RT features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus 9RT is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2 offers up to 40dB Active Noise Cancellation

The OnePlus Buds Z2 was launched in the US and Europe last month. It features an in-ear design, touch controls, and an IP55-rated build quality. The earbuds come with an 11mm dynamic driver, three microphones, Active Noise Cancellation (up to 40dB), Dolby Atmos support, and a Pro Gaming mode. The Buds Z2 offers up to five hours of playback per charge with ANC on.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser of OnePlus Buds Z2

Get ready to play with silence. Coming soon! #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/matgaQJQGs — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 2, 2022

Information OnePlus 9RT: Pricing and availability

The pricing information of the OnePlus 9RT will be announced at the time of its launch later this month. In China, the handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600). The Buds Z2 cost $99 (around Rs. 7,350) in the US.