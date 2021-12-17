Technology HONOR launches X30 and Play 30 Plus smartphones in China

Published on Dec 17, 2021, 08:38 pm

HONOR releases X30 and Play 30 Plus in China

HONOR has expanded its mid-range X and Play series of smartphones with a new X30 and Play 30 Plus in China. The former carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900) while the latter starts at CNY 1,099 (around Rs. 13,100). The handsets offer a mid-tier chipset, 5G support, a high refresh rate screen, and up to three cameras on the back.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The HONOR X30 and Play 30 Plus come with attractive hardware and modern designs but are aggressively priced to undercut the competition. The phones are crucial for the company since it is no more owned by Huawei and wants to cement itself as an independent brand. The X30 and Play 30 Plus are also expected to debut in Europe in the coming weeks.

Display The X30 has a 120Hz LCD screen

The HONOR X30 sports a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, whereas the Play 30 Plus has a waterdrop notch design. Both the handsets have slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The former flaunts a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the latter has a 6.74-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Camera The X30 has a 48MP primary snapper

The HONOR X30 comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. The Play 30 Plus gets a dual rear camera module with a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, they have a 16MP (f/2.5) and 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper, respectively.

Internals The Play 30 Plus packs a 5,000mAh battery

The HONOR X30 and Play 30 Plus are powered by a Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 700 processor, respectively, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The handsets run on Magic UI 5.0 built on top of Android 11. The former packs a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support while the latter houses a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging capability.

Information How much do they cost?

The HONOR X30 carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Play 30 Plus starts at CNY 1,099 (around Rs. 13,100) for the entry-level 4GB/128GB trim.