Technology Samsung S21 FE's India-specific model will feature Exynos 2100 chipset

Samsung S21 FE's India-specific model will feature Exynos 2100 chipset

Athik Saleh Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 06:50 pm 2 min read

India-bound Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's specifications tipped

Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy S21 FE on January 4 and thanks to 91mobiles, we now know what the Indian model will offer. According to the publication, the India-specific S21 FE will be powered by an Exynos 2100 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 888 processor that was rumored before. Moreover, the handset is expected to become available from January 11 onwards.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's India-variant will be similar to the global model in terms of design and features and colors but it will have slightly different internals. The India-specific S21 FE will get an Exynos 2100 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage while the global variant will ship with Snapdragon 888 chipset, 6GB/8GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage.

Display The handset will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will sport a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be available in White, Purple, Graphite, and Olive color options.

Information It will have a 32MP selfie snapper

The Galaxy S21 FE will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. On the front, there will be 32MP (f/2.2) shooter.

Internals It will boot Android 11-based OneUI 3.1

The India-specific variant of Galaxy S21 FE will be fueled by an Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in India will be announced at the time of launch. In the US, it is tipped to cost $699 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 6GB/128GB model.