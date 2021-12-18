Technology Vivo Y32, with Snapdragon 680 chipset, goes official

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 09:39 pm

Vivo Y32 goes official in China

Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone, the Y32, in the Chinese market. It carries a price-tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,700). As for the highlights, the handset comes with a 6.51-inch display, a dual rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. It is offered in two color options. Here are more details.

Vivo Y32 is the latest addition to the portfolio of budget smartphones in China. However, it is unlikely to make its way to the Indian market. Y32 is also the world's first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. It will attract customers who are willing to buy affordable devices with average specifications.

Design and display The phone sports an HD+ LCD screen

The Vivo Y32 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It measures 164.26x76.08x8mm, weighs 182 grams, and is available in Harumi Blue and Foggy Night color variants.

Information There is an 8MP front camera

The Vivo Y32 offers a dual rear camera module, comprising a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals It supports 18W fast-charging

The Vivo Y32 draws power from a Snapdragon 680 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y32: Pricing

The Vivo Y32 has been priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the solo 8GB/128GB model. Its availability information is under the wraps as of now.