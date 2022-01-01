Technology Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra's design, colors leaked

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 01, 2022, 12:00 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra's design tipped (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and LetsGoDigital)

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra will be offered in as many as four color options. According to 91mobiles, the S22 will be available in Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White, while the S22 Ultra will be offered in Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White color options. They are expected to be launched sometime in January.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will arrive as the company's next flagship range and is expected to take on rivals such as the Xiaomi 12 series, the OnePlus 10 range, and others. Never-ending leaks have already given us an idea of what to expect from the S22 and S22 Ultra models but the current one reveals their full design and color options.

Display The handsets will have center-aligned punch-hole cut-out

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra will have a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the former will sport a triple camera module while the latter will flaunt a quad camera unit. The handsets will bear a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ and 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Camera The Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 108MP main camera

The Galaxy S22 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The S22 Ultra will boast a quad rear camera unit that includes a 108MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 10MP periscope lens. Up front, they will have a single selfie camera.

Internals They will boot OneUI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The former will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the latter will house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. At the heart, they will boot Android 12-based OneUI 4.0.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability of both the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra will be revealed by Samsung at the time of their launch in January. However, the line-up may start at around $800 (roughly Rs. 60,000).