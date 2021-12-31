Technology Google pauses Pixel 6-series' buggy December update; fix coming soon

Athik Saleh Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 08:15 pm 2 min read

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's call drop issue to be fixed via update

Google has paused the December software update to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro due to a call drop issue that has been reported by many customers. The tech giant has identified a fix and it will be released by late January. The update was rolled out earlier this month with features like Digital Car Key, Quick Tap to Snap, and several security fixes.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are Google's latest and greatest smartphones to date. However, they have been riddled with problems since their launch in October. Users have faced issues such as display flickering, phantom call dialing, charging problems, and slow fingerprint scanner. Now, the latest issue related to call drop has forced the company to postpone the much-awaited December update to the phones.

Solution What to do if you are facing call drop issue?

According to Google, if you are experiencing mobile connectivity issues or call drops after the December software update on Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, "you can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and performing a factory reset." However, you should back up your phone's data before restoring to the previous software version.

Design & display The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an aluminium frame, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate while the latter bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3210 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera They sport a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro sports a triple rear camera unit, including a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto snapper. Up front, they have an 8MP (f/2.0) and an 11.1MP (f/2.2) camera, respectively.

Internals They are powered by a custom Tensor chipset

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are fueled by a custom Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. At the heart, they boot Android 12 OS and pack a 4,614mAh and 5,003mAh battery, respectively, with up to 30W wired fast-charging support. For connectivity, the duo offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G.