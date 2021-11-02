Best 4K Android TVs in India under Rs. 50,000

Published on Nov 02, 2021

Best 4K Android smart TVs in India under Rs. 50,000

In this era of smart TVs, popular brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, TCL, and Hisense have launched a number of televisions with A-grade displays, new tech-enabled features, as well as powerful sound systems. If you are looking to buy one such premium television at under Rs. 50,000, these are some of the good options you can consider in India.

Mi TV 5X (50-inch) TV costs Rs. 41,999

The Mi TV 5X is loaded with 16GB of internal storage

The Mi TV 5X (50-inch) features a metal chassis, bezel-less design, and a 4K LED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and Vivid Picture Engine 2 with adaptive brightness. It has a quad-core Cortex-A55 chipset and boots Android TV 10 with PatchWall 4 UI and IMDb integration. For audio, there are 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and far-field mics with Google Assistant support.

OnePlus TV U1S (50-inch) is priced at Rs. 43,999

OnePlus TV U1S has three HDMI and two USB ports for connectivity

The OnePlus TV U1S 50-inch model has a slim and bezel-less design, a 4K LED display with HDR10+ support, Gamma picture engine, and 30W speakers co-tuned with Dynaudio. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The television runs on Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0. It also supports OnePlus Connect 2.0 and Google Assistant.

TCL 4K QLED TV (50-inch) is available at Rs. 45,990

TCL 4K QLED TV has a Mali 470 graphics co-processor

The TCL 50C715 is a 4K QLED TV with a metallic bezel-less design, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, Quantum Dot technology, micro dimming, and an IPQ engine. It is loaded with 16GB of RAM, 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos, three HDMI ports, and Google Assistant support. It runs on Android TV 9.0 and offers built-in Wi-Fi support.

Hisense Tornado 4K costs Rs. 46,999

Hisense Tornado 4K TV offers Google Assistant voice control support

The Hisense Tornado 55A73F is a 55-inch 4K LED TV with Dolby Vision HDR, ultra dimming, HDR10+, and UHD content upscaler. It is equipped with a 6-speaker JBL sound system that delivers a total sound output of 102W. The television is powered by a quad-core processor, runs on Android TV 9.0, and supports Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi.