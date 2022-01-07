OnePlus 10 Pro will sport 150-degree ultra-wide camera

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10 Pro is just days away from its official debut in China and more and more information about the handset is being revealed ahead of its January 11 launch. This time, the company has shared more details about the cameras of the smartphone. It will feature 10-bit color photography, a 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and a second-generation Hasselblad Pro mode.

Context Why does the story matter?

OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to retain the camera hardware of its predecessor, the 9 Pro. Hence, the company is bringing some new software features to take on the Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.

It will have a second-generation Hasselblad Pro mode with 12-bit RAW photography, 10-bit color support, a new Movie mode, and a 150-degree ultra-wide lens with fisheye mode.

Display The handset will be available in three colors

The OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120HZ refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in Black, White, and Green color options.

Information It will sport a 50MP ultra-wide camera with 150-degree FoV

The OnePlus 10 Pro will flaunt a triple rear camera module including a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter with 150-degree FoV, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it will sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. The Chinese variant may run on ColorOS 12. The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in China on January 11. It is tipped to cost between CNY 3,000-3,999 (roughly Rs. 34,900-46,600) for the 8GB/128GB model. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants will be priced between CNY 4,000-4,999 (around Rs. 46,600-58,300).