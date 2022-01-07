Moto G71 5G tipped to cost Rs. 19,000 in India
Motorola is all set to roll out its latest mid-range handset, the G71 5G, in India. Ahead of its launch on January 10, Twitter user VKD26 has shared a screenshot which reveals that the handset will cost Rs. 18,999 in the country. The G71 5G features a 50MP triple camera unit, a punch-hole screen, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Why does this story matter?
- The Moto G71 5G made its global debut in November last year alongside four other G-series phones. The handset will join the G51 5G and G31 in India.
- It will have the same specifications as the G71 5G model that was launched in China in December.
- With 13 5G bands, the handset is touted to offer support for the highest number of 5G bands.
The device sports an IP52-rated body
The Moto G71 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has an IP52-rated body and a vertically aligned camera module on the back. The smartphone bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It may be offered in Neptune Green, Arctic Blue, and Iron Black color options.
It features a 50MP main camera
The Moto G71 5G flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
A Snapdragon 695 chip fuels the device
The Moto G71 5G is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based MYUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. It also has Dolby Atmos support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.
Moto G71 5G: Pricing and availability
The Moto G71 5G will make its debut in India on January 10. As per the leak, the phone will carry a price-tag of Rs. 18,999 and will be available via Flipkart.