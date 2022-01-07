Moto G71 5G tipped to cost Rs. 19,000 in India

Moto G71 5G tipped to cost Rs. 19,000 in India

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 11:07 am 2 min read

Moto G71 5G's price leaked ahead of its launch on January 10

Motorola is all set to roll out its latest mid-range handset, the G71 5G, in India. Ahead of its launch on January 10, Twitter user VKD26 has shared a screenshot which reveals that the handset will cost Rs. 18,999 in the country. The G71 5G features a 50MP triple camera unit, a punch-hole screen, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto G71 5G made its global debut in November last year alongside four other G-series phones. The handset will join the G51 5G and G31 in India.

It will have the same specifications as the G71 5G model that was launched in China in December.

With 13 5G bands, the handset is touted to offer support for the highest number of 5G bands.

Display The device sports an IP52-rated body

The Moto G71 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has an IP52-rated body and a vertically aligned camera module on the back. The smartphone bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It may be offered in Neptune Green, Arctic Blue, and Iron Black color options.

Information It features a 50MP main camera

The Moto G71 5G flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 chip fuels the device

The Moto G71 5G is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based MYUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. It also has Dolby Atmos support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G71 5G: Pricing and availability

The Moto G71 5G will make its debut in India on January 10. As per the leak, the phone will carry a price-tag of Rs. 18,999 and will be available via Flipkart.