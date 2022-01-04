Moto G71 5G to debut in India by mid-January

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 01:00 am 2 min read

Moto G71 5G to go official in India by the second week of January

Motorola is gearing up to launch the G71 5G model in India by the second week of this month, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. Teasers of the phone should be out by this week. To recall, the Moto G71 5G was announced in Europe last November with an OLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The Moto G71 5G was launched alongside four other G-series phones in Europe in November. Last month, it arrived in China. Now, as per Brar, the company is looking to introduce the handset in India to expand its portfolio of affordable 5G smartphones. The Moto G71 5G will attract buyers with its features and competitive price-tag.

Display The device sports a Full-HD+ OLED display

The Moto G71 5G sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has an IP52-rated body and a vertically-aligned camera module on the back. The handset comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will likely be available in Neptune Green, Arctic Blue, and Iron Black color options.

Information It comes with a 50MP main camera

The Moto G71 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) snapper.

Internals It packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G71 5G is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based MYUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G71 5G: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability of the Moto G71 5G in India will be announced at the time of its launch. In China, the 8GB/128GB variant of the phone is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900).