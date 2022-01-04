Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ to debut globally by February

Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ to make their global debut by February

Realme is gearing up to announce its 9 series around the world soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles has claimed the 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ models will make their global debut by February. The handsets have received regulatory approval for the European region and both the devices are expected to hit the shelves by February if things go as planned.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ are part of Realme's upcoming mid-range 9 series of smartphones. Although leaks about them have been far and few, the latest news about their global launch by February means that they should debut in India around the same time as well. With high-end features and aggressive pricing, they will increase competition in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment.

Display They will have a Super AMOLED screen

The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ are likely to feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they are expected to have a quad camera module. The handsets are likely to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 405ppi pixel density.

Camera The handsets are said to sport a quad camera module

The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ are likely to feature a quad rear camera setup. While the specifications of the former are still unclear, the latter is rumored to sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary lens, an 8MP tertiary snapper, and another 2MP sensor. On the front, the 9 Pro+ is said to feature a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Realme 9 Pro+ will have 65W fast-charging support

The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ are expected to draw juice from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 or MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. The 9 Pro+ is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support whereas the 9 Pro's battery details are unclear as of now. Under the hood, they are expected to boot Android 12-based Realme UI.

Information Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ will be revealed at the time of their launch. However, going by their expected specifications, the handsets are likely to be priced around Rs. 20,000.