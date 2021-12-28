Technology Moto G71 5G, with Snapdragon 695 SoC, arrives in China

Moto G71 5G, with Snapdragon 695 SoC, arrives in China

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 05:14 pm

Moto G71 5G launched in China (Photo credits: XDA Developers)

Motorola has launched the Moto G71 5G model in China. The mid-range offering is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900) and was first announced in the European market last month. Talking about the key highlights, it features an OLED screen, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Moto G71 5G is one of the five handsets that Motorola had launched in Europe in November. Now making its entry into the Chinese market, the G71 adds to the company's portfolio of mid-range 5G smartphones. One of the first to feature the Snapdragon 695 chipset, the handset aims to attract buyers with its features and affordable price-tag.

Display The device has a Full-HD+ OLED display

The Moto G71 5G flaunts a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It gets an IP52-rated body and has a vertically-aligned camera module on the rear. The device sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Nebula Green and Glacier Blue color options.

Information It comes with a 50MP main camera

The Moto G71 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 chip powers the device

In China, the Moto G71 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It boots Android 11 OS topped with MYUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G71 5G: Pricing and availability

In China, the Moto G71 5G carries a price-tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. It is expected to arrive in more markets in the coming weeks.