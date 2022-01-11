Magic V debuts as HONOR's first-ever foldable smartphone

Magic V debuts as HONOR's first-ever foldable smartphone

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 11:23 am 2 min read

HONOR Magic V will be up for grabs in China from January 18

HONOR has pulled the wraps off its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Magic V, in China. The phone carries a starting price-tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 12GB/256GB base model. As for the key highlights, it features a 120Hz cover screen, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, dual 42MP selfie snappers, Android 12 support, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Context Why does this story matter?

HONOR Magic V is not only the company's first-ever foldable smartphone but also the world's first foldable device to be fueled by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The Magic V's credentials do not end there. It is also the first foldable phone with IMAX Enhanced certification.

With top-tier hardware and competitive pricing, it is expected to stamp its footprint in the market.

Display The handset is available in three color options

The HONOR Magic V sports an inward-folding design with a cover display having a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a curved edge on the right side. The handset bears a 120Hz, 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2560 pixels) OLED cover screen and a 7.0-inch QHD+ (1984x2272 pixels) OLED main display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in Black, Orange, and Silver color options.

Information It boasts a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The HONOR Magic V flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP (f/2.0) 'ultra spectrum' lens. For selfies, it has a 42MP (f/2.4) snapper on the inside as well as the outside.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip fuels the device

The HONOR Magic V is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6 and houses a 4,750mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information HONOR Magic V: Pricing and availability

HONOR Magic V is priced at CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1,16,000) for the 12GB/256GB model and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,27,700) for the 12GB/512GB variant. It will be available for purchase in China from January 18 onwards.