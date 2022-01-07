Honor Magic V will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

HONOR Magic V will debut on January 10

HONOR is gearing up to launch its first foldable phone, the Magic V, in China. Ahead of its launch on January 10, MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, has leaked the specifications and renders of the handset. The Magic V will feature a punch-hole cover display, a 90Hz main screen, a triple camera unit, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The Magic V is touted to be the company's first-ever foldable smartphone. It will also be the first foldable handset to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

With a familiar inward folding design, top-tier hardware, and a competitive price-tag, the Magic V will take on the Galaxy Z Fold3, OPPO Find N, Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD, and Huawei Mate X2.

Display The handset will have 120Hz cover display

Photo credit: MySmartPrice

The HONOR Magic V's cover display will be curved on the right side and will have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out. The device will bear a 120Hz, 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2560 pixels) OLED cover screen and a 7.0-inch QHD+ (1984x2272 pixels) OLED main display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be offered in Orange, White, and Black color options.

Information It will flaunt a 42MP selfie camera

The HONOR Magic V will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP (f/2.0) "spectrum enhanced lens." On the front, it will have a 42MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals It will provide up to 512GB of internal storage

The HONOR Magic V will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 12-based MagicUI 6 and will pack a 4,750mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information HONOR Magic V: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR Magic V will be announced at the time of its launch on January 10. The 12GB/256GB variant is tipped to cost CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs. 1,63,000) while the 12GB/512GB may cost CNY 14,999 (around Rs. 1,75,000).