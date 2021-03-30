-
Xiaomi launches its first-ever foldable smartphone at Rs. 1.2 lakhLast updated on Mar 30, 2021, 07:37 pm
-
Rivaling Samsung and Huawei, Xiaomi has launched its first-ever foldable smartphone, called the Mi MIX FOLD in China. The device carries a starting price-tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,700).
As for the key highlights, the Mi MIX FOLD has an inward folding design, a flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, quad speakers, and a triple rear camera unit with an innovative 'Liquid Lens' technology.
-
-
Design and display
The external display offers a 90Hz refresh rate
-
The Mi MIX FOLD features an in-folding design, a metal hinge, and a "butterfly-type" cooling system that combines a large vapor chamber, thermal gel, and multiple layers of graphite sheets.
On the inside, the device bears an 8.01-inch WQHD+ (2480x1860 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support. The external display has a 6.52-inch (850x2520 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.
-
Twitter Post
The folding mechanism has been tested over one million times
-
The folding mechanism of each and every #MiMIXFOLD has been tested over 1 million times, giving you peace of mind whenever you use it. #XiaomiMegaLaunch pic.twitter.com/42I5qLcXHN— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 30, 2021
-
Camera
It boasts of a 108MP main camera
-
The Mi MIX FOLD packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP tele-macro camera with Liquid Lens technology.
This technology uses a precision motor and a special liquid to work like a human eye. It adjusts the optical magnification from 3x to 30x, allowing the sensor to take zoom as well as macro shots.
-
Twitter Post
Watch the Liquid Lens technology in action
-
The innovative Liquid Lens technology works like a human eye. It's smaller and can focus faster + more accurately, with both telephoto and macro shooting capabilities. #MiMIXFOLD #XiaomiMegaLaunch pic.twitter.com/cs9QtjKhJZ— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 30, 2021
-
Internals
The device supports 67W fast-charging
-
The Mi MIX FOLD is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.
The device is equipped with Harman Kardon-powered quad stereo speakers and offers support for the latest connectivity features, including 5G.
-
Information
Mi MIX FOLD: Pricing and availability
-
The Mi MIX FOLD costs CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,700) for the 12GB/256GB model and CNY 10,999 (around Rs. 1,22,900) for the 12GB/256GB variant. There is also a Ceramic Special Edition, which costs CNY 12,999 (approximately Rs. 1,45,300) for the 16GB/512GB configuration.