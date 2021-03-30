Rivaling Samsung and Huawei, Xiaomi has launched its first-ever foldable smartphone, called the Mi MIX FOLD in China. The device carries a starting price-tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,700). As for the key highlights, the Mi MIX FOLD has an inward folding design, a flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, quad speakers, and a triple rear camera unit with an innovative 'Liquid Lens' technology.

Design and display The external display offers a 90Hz refresh rate

The Mi MIX FOLD features an in-folding design, a metal hinge, and a "butterfly-type" cooling system that combines a large vapor chamber, thermal gel, and multiple layers of graphite sheets. On the inside, the device bears an 8.01-inch WQHD+ (2480x1860 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support. The external display has a 6.52-inch (850x2520 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Twitter Post The folding mechanism has been tested over one million times

The folding mechanism of each and every Mi MIX FOLD has been tested over 1 million times, giving you peace of mind whenever you use it.

Camera It boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Mi MIX FOLD packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP tele-macro camera with Liquid Lens technology. This technology uses a precision motor and a special liquid to work like a human eye. It adjusts the optical magnification from 3x to 30x, allowing the sensor to take zoom as well as macro shots.

Twitter Post Watch the Liquid Lens technology in action

The innovative Liquid Lens technology works like a human eye. It's smaller and can focus faster + more accurately, with both telephoto and macro shooting capabilities.

Internals The device supports 67W fast-charging

The Mi MIX FOLD is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The device is equipped with Harman Kardon-powered quad stereo speakers and offers support for the latest connectivity features, including 5G.

