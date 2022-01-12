Moto Tab G70 to debut in India on January 18

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

Moto Tab G70's India launch date and availability confirmed

Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch its new tablet, the Moto Tab G70, in India on January 18. Ahead of the launch, a Flipkart microsite has confirmed some of the key specifications and features of the device. It will come with a 2K display, an 8MP front camera, a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, and a 7,700mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moto Tab G70 will arrive in India as the company's second tablet after the Moto Tab G20, which had debuted in September.

The tablet will be able to stream Netflix and Amazon Prime Video content in HD as well as offer Google Entertainment Space features.

It will take on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and Realme Pad in India.

Design and display The tablet will have Dolby Atmos sound support

The Moto Tab G70 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with uniform proportionate bezels, an IP52 rating for splash resistance, a dual-microphone setup, and quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet will bear an 11.0-inch 2K (2000x1200 pixels) LCD display with 400-nits of peak brightness. It will be offered in a Modernist Teal color option with a dual-tone design.

Information It will sport a 13MP rear camera

The Moto Tab G70 will be equipped with a 13MP camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, the device will have an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will run on Android 11 operating system

The Moto Tab G70 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a micro-SD card slot, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Tab G70: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Moto Tab G70 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on January 18. However, considering the expected specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 18,000. The tablet will be available via Flipkart.